LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 20,766 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after buying an additional 1,454,463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,270,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,814 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,281,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 715,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 594,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

