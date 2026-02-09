Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $19.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.3214.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Mizuho set a $5.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.50 price target on shares of Leslie’s and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 26th.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Leslie’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 136.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50,815 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.30. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie’s, Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) is the largest direct-to-consumer retailer of swimming pool supplies and related equipment in the United States. Through a network of more than 900 company-operated stores and a robust e-commerce platform, the company offers a comprehensive range of pool chemicals, cleaning tools, pumps, filters, heaters and pool accessories. In addition to product retailing, Leslie’s provides in-store and in-home water testing services, equipment installation, repair and ongoing maintenance programs designed to support both residential and commercial pool owners.

Founded in 1963 in North Miami Beach, Florida, Leslie’s has grown from a single neighborhood pool-supply shop into a national specialty retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.