Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $107.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

