Kimbell Royalty $KRP Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,363 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Kimbell Royalty worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 68,854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 238,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 175,480 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty by 18.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 237,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty by 200.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Kimbell Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of KRP opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -197.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.34. Kimbell Royalty has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Kimbell Royalty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Kimbell Royalty

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership’s business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company’s asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.