KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.56 and last traded at $72.56, with a volume of 3602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KBC Group Stock Up 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that KBC Group SA will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group’s banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

