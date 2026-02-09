Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) and Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) Financial Contrast

Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF – Get Free Report) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tri-Tech and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri-Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 1 0 1 3.00

Given Tri-Tech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tri-Tech is more favorable than Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Tri-Tech has a beta of 35.67, indicating that its share price is 3,467% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tri-Tech and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries 4.26% 12.50% 3.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tri-Tech and Kawasaki Heavy Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries $13.98 billion 1.16 $580.81 million $1.53 25.37

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Tri-Tech.

Summary

Kawasaki Heavy Industries beats Tri-Tech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tri-Tech

Tri-Tech Holding Inc. provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. Its Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure segment procures and constructs build-transfer processing equipment and processing control systems for the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling activities; and offers municipal facilities engineering and operation management services for related infrastructure construction projects. The company's Industrial Pollution Control and Safety segment provides systems for volatile organic compounds abatement, odor control, water and wastewater treatment, water recycling facilities design, engineering, procurement, and construction for oil, gas, petrochemical, and power industries. The company serves government, state-owned entities, and commercial clients. Tri-Tech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts. The company also manufactures railway cars; a range of rolling stocks, including Shinkansen, electric cars, passenger coaches, freight cars, locomotives, diesel locomotives, and transit systems. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of energy-related machinery and systems, marine machinery and systems, industrial equipment, and environmental equipment. Further, the company manufactures and supplies motorcycles, off-road four wheelers, watercrafts, general-purpose gasoline engines, etc. Additionally, it manufactures and sells pumps, motors, valves, and various hydraulic machinery, as well as assembles hydraulic systems; and industrial robots for use in welding, assembly, handling, painting, and palletization for various industries, including automotive and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

