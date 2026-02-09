JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Stake Boosted by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.5% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.31% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $23,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 840.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

