JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO Position Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 1,957.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,232 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $89.56 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $97.91. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

