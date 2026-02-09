Joseph (Seph) Glew Acquires 500,000 Shares of BlackWall (ASX:BWF) Stock

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$101,500.00.

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 250,000 shares of BlackWall stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$51,250.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 43,473 shares of BlackWall stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$8,694.60.

On Monday, February 2nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 206,527 shares of BlackWall stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$41,305.40.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 500,000 shares of BlackWall stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.21 per share, with a total value of A$104,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 550,000 shares of BlackWall stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$113,850.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 150,000 shares of BlackWall stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.23 per share, with a total value of A$34,500.00.

BlackWall Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $68.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackWall Company Profile

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO. Blackwall Property Funds is a property development and funds management business that acquires income-producing property increase rental returns.

Further Reading

