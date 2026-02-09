Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF $IBDR

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000.

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $24.23 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

