Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 8,523 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF $SPHB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,799,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,443,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $124.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $687.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.