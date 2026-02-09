Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JCI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Melius Research set a $148.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $137.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.68. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $138.23. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

More Johnson Controls International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY‑2026 EPS at $4.70 and Q2 at $1.11, which compressed uncertainty and underpins the rally. Earnings Beat Article

Q1 beat and raised guidance — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY‑2026 EPS at $4.70 and Q2 at $1.11, which compressed uncertainty and underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and strong order growth — Company cited an ~ $18.2B backlog and double‑digit order growth, with data‑center and cooling projects boosting revenue visibility and margins. Backlog / Data‑Center Demand

Record backlog and strong order growth — Company cited an ~ $18.2B backlog and double‑digit order growth, with data‑center and cooling projects boosting revenue visibility and margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Wells Fargo moved JCI to Overweight and raised its target (signals institutional confirmation of the beat and guidance). Wells Fargo Note

Analyst support — Wells Fargo moved JCI to Overweight and raised its target (signals institutional confirmation of the beat and guidance). Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M), increasing his stake ~25.6%, a constructive vote of confidence after the quarter. SEC Filing

Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M), increasing his stake ~25.6%, a constructive vote of confidence after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call‑option activity — Unusually large call buying (~19k calls) points to short‑term bullish positioning by traders (increases volatility but confirms bullish sentiment).

Heavy call‑option activity — Unusually large call buying (~19k calls) points to short‑term bullish positioning by traders (increases volatility but confirms bullish sentiment). Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho update — Mizuho raised its price target but kept a Neutral rating; this is mixed and less impactful than an outright upgrade. Mizuho Note

Mizuho update — Mizuho raised its price target but kept a Neutral rating; this is mixed and less impactful than an outright upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — CFO presentations at Citi and Barclays conferences (Feb. 19) increase transparency and could extend the momentum if management provides bullish color. PR Newswire

Investor outreach — CFO presentations at Citi and Barclays conferences (Feb. 19) increase transparency and could extend the momentum if management provides bullish color. Negative Sentiment: Executive share sale disclosed — A large VP sale (~$6.08M) was reported recently; some investors view such sales as profit‑taking or rebalancing and it can temper sentiment. Insider Sale

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.