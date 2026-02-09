John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.05 and last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 9408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $706.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHEM. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.