Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

Jerash reported a strong fiscal Q3 with revenue up 18% to $41.8M, gross profit up 31% to $7.0M and net income of $1.2M (vs. $6K a year earlier), and guided Q4 revenue growth of 23%–26% with a gross margin target of 14%–16%.

with a gross margin target of 14%–16%. The company acquired a 184,000 sq ft manufacturing building in Amman and plans approximately $5M in renovations plus $2M in equipment to increase manufacturing capacity by at least 40% , with renovations targeted for completion before year-end 2026 and a ramp to ~2,500 workers.

, with renovations targeted for completion before year-end 2026 and a ramp to ~2,500 workers. The expansion will be financed largely through Housing Bank term loans (roughly $7.8M total including a mortgage and renovation/equipment loan, showing up as long‑term debt with ~8‑year repayment and a one‑year grace period), while net cash used in operations rose to ~$3.5M for the nine months and inventory and receivables remain elevated.

Customer dynamics are mixed — a new strategic partner, Hansoll, delivered large, high‑volume orders (3M pieces) that lifted efficiency and margins, and longtime global customers are securing more capacity, but pricing pressure and regional geopolitical/shipping risks are being actively monitored.

Shares of JRSH stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.40. 32,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,606. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Jerash Holdings (US) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 70.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 269,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (NASDAQ:JRSH) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, sportswear and swimwear. Founded in 1994 in the Jerash special economic zone of Jordan, the company has built a vertically integrated production model that spans product design, raw material sourcing, fabric printing, sewing and finishing. By controlling each stage of the manufacturing process, Jerash maintains strict quality standards and achieves competitive lead times for its apparel collections.

Operating state-of-the-art facilities in Jordan with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Jerash produces both proprietary brands and private-label merchandise for major retailers.

