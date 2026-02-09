Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $333.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen set a $333.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $415.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.63.

NYSE CI opened at $289.84 on Monday. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cigna Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

