Jason Carroll Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Entropy Neurodynamics (ASX:ENP) Stock

Entropy Neurodynamics Ltd (ASX:ENP – Get Free Report) insider Jason Carroll acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00.
Jason Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jason Carroll purchased 1,000,000 shares of Entropy Neurodynamics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00.
Entropy Neurodynamics Price Performance
