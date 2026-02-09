iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.31 and last traded at $220.3140, with a volume of 582591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

