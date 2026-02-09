iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.66 and last traded at $195.4960, with a volume of 35058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.36.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,735,000 after purchasing an additional 323,810 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2,289.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after buying an additional 110,749 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,489,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $6,170,000.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes manufacturers and distributors of capital goods, providers of commercial services and supplies, and transportation service providers.

