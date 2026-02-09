iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.67 and last traded at $75.7150, with a volume of 261425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.03.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,374,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,096,000 after buying an additional 2,277,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,513,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,680,000 after purchasing an additional 847,912 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 83.6% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 997,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 454,272 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,907,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,954,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,767,000 after buying an additional 375,479 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.