iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 25524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,516,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 288,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking current income, some capital preservation and an opportunity for moderate to low capital appreciation.

