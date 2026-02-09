iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,840,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,960 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH opened at $101.89 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.40.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

