Investors Buy Large Volume of Lamb Weston Call Options (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,933 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 161% compared to the average daily volume of 4,194 call options.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 861,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,007. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.44. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

In related news, insider Jan Eli B. Craps purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,595,000. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 333.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world’s largest producers of frozen potato products.

