Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/30/2026 – International Business Machines was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

1/29/2026 – International Business Machines was given a new $361.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

1/29/2026 – International Business Machines was given a new $380.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – International Business Machines had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – International Business Machines was given a new $317.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/29/2026 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $236.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – International Business Machines was given a new $304.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/29/2026 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $360.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $312.00 to $317.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $330.00 to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $350.00 to $361.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – International Business Machines had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $312.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $315.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2026 – International Business Machines was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

1/13/2026 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $315.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2026 – International Business Machines was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2026 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – International Business Machines was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

1/3/2026 – International Business Machines was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2025 – International Business Machines was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

