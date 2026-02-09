Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.47 and last traded at $63.7960, with a volume of 42961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.96.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies. The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the component securities, which comprise the Underlying Index.

