Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.02 and last traded at $120.1610, with a volume of 482707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWL. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

