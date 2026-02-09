Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 639.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 696.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

