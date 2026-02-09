Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM is Western Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $54,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $251.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.13 and its 200 day moving average is $248.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $262.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

