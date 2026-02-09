Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.96 and last traded at $69.20, with a volume of 38803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 263,914 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 116,935 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 899,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,568,000 after purchasing an additional 265,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

