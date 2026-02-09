Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Insperity stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $95.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 521.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Insperity by 49.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 363.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

