Insider Selling: accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Insider Sells £28,710.10 in Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Boyle sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265, for a total value of £28,710.10.

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 268 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 302.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 365.98. accesso Technology Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 237 and a 1-year high of GBX 550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £99.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACSO. Shore Capital Group raised shares of accesso Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 435 target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 520.

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

