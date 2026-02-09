Insider Buying: Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Insider Buys £154 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Hooley bought 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,200 per share, with a total value of £154.

Iain Hooley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

On Monday, January 5th, Iain Hooley purchased 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,914 per share, for a total transaction of £153.12.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 2,190 on Monday. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,374 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,001.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,896.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,050 price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,084.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rathbones Group

About Rathbones Group

(Get Free Report)

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.