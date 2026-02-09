Incyte (INCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $1.3543 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $108.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29. Incyte has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $112.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $121.00 target price on Incyte and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $277,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,300. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,184,063.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,017.24. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 95,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,745 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.5% during the third quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Incyte by 43.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Incyte by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

