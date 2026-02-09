I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on I-Mab from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.
I-Mab Price Performance
I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of biologic therapies for oncology and immunology indications. The company concentrates on advancing antibody-based therapeutics and other protein biologics intended to modulate the immune system to treat cancer and autoimmune or inflammatory diseases. Its development activities span preclinical research through late-stage clinical trials, with an emphasis on creating targeted, differentiated molecules designed to address unmet medical needs.
Headquartered in China with global development activities, I-Mab operates research and development facilities and engages with clinical investigators and regulatory authorities across multiple geographies to support global clinical programs.
