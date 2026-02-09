I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on I-Mab from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBP

I-Mab Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBP opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.62. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

I-Mab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of biologic therapies for oncology and immunology indications. The company concentrates on advancing antibody-based therapeutics and other protein biologics intended to modulate the immune system to treat cancer and autoimmune or inflammatory diseases. Its development activities span preclinical research through late-stage clinical trials, with an emphasis on creating targeted, differentiated molecules designed to address unmet medical needs.

Headquartered in China with global development activities, I-Mab operates research and development facilities and engages with clinical investigators and regulatory authorities across multiple geographies to support global clinical programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.