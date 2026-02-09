Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hurco Companies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Hurco Companies stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $23.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 8.47%.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hurco Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools and control systems for the global manufacturing industry. The company’s product portfolio includes CNC vertical machining centers, turning centers, and custom-engineered special machines under the Hurco and Beta CNC brands. In addition to hardware, Hurco develops proprietary control software that enables machinists to program complex parts quickly and efficiently, reducing setup time and improving productivity.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hurco serves a wide range of industrial markets, including aerospace, automotive, medical, energy, and consumer products.

