Hoppy Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Hoppy has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoppy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hoppy has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,855.41 or 1.01215885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hoppy

Hoppy’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip.

Hoppy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00000397 USD and is up 7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,132,405.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

