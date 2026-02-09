Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 4th

Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th.

Home BancShares has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Home BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home BancShares to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Home BancShares Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of HOMB opened at $30.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. Home BancShares has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $282.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.48 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home BancShares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home BancShares news, Director Donna Townsell sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $157,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 218,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,894.80. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Home BancShares by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in Home BancShares by 76.7% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Home BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company’s core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

