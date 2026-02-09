Head to Head Comparison: Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) vs. Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE)

Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE – Get Free Report) and Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ceres Ventures has a beta of 16.92, suggesting that its share price is 1,592% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addus HomeCare has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceres Ventures and Addus HomeCare”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Addus HomeCare $1.15 billion 1.69 $73.60 million $4.67 22.67

Addus HomeCare has higher revenue and earnings than Ceres Ventures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ceres Ventures and Addus HomeCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Addus HomeCare 1 2 6 1 2.70

Addus HomeCare has a consensus price target of $135.44, suggesting a potential upside of 27.92%. Given Addus HomeCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Addus HomeCare is more favorable than Ceres Ventures.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ceres Ventures and Addus HomeCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A Addus HomeCare 6.36% 9.53% 6.81%

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats Ceres Ventures on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceres Ventures

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications. The company was formerly known as PhytoMedical Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Ceres Ventures, Inc. in November 2011. Ceres Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

