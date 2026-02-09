Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 25,800 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Gunma Bank Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $151.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.58. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $116.51.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector. VLUE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

