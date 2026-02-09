Gunma Bank Ltd. Invests $4.35 Million in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $188.11 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of those companies considered electric, gas, or water utilities, or companies that operate as independent producers and/or distributors of power.

