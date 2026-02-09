Gunma Bank Ltd. Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

NOBL stock opened at $113.89 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

