Gunma Bank Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Gunma Bank Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,222 shares during the quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,467,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,785,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028,341 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,606,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,108,000 after purchasing an additional 163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,904,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $73.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

