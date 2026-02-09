GSK (LON:GSK) Given New GBX 2,250 Price Target at Citigroup

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,250 in a report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,675 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,940 target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,660 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,917.86.

Get GSK alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 2,198 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,846.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,670.90. The firm has a market cap of £88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,242.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 172 EPS for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GSK

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker bought 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,809 per share, for a total transaction of £7,977.69. Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,500 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 per share, with a total value of £52,850. Insiders acquired 4,591 shares of company stock worth $9,069,269 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GSK this week:

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.