Gruss & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Bloom Energy makes up about 1.1% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BE stock opened at $143.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 3.07.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,583 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $167,750.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 221,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,486,449.01. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $495,777.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 219,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,988,738.34. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.42.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

