Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0321

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $12.63 thousand worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,220.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.55 or 0.00750571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.55 or 0.00464527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00077711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00339812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012201 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 222,437,220 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

