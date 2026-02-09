Grab (GRAB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $942.0780 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 7:00 PM ET.

Grab Price Performance

GRAB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,910,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,403,840. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Grab has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Get Grab alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Grab by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,231,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,817,000 after buying an additional 529,433 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Grab by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho set a $7.00 price target on Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grab

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.