GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $275.17 thousand worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,442,843 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

