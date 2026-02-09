Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $1.59 on Top Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $93.74 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Gas
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
