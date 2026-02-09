Fullcircle Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $193.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.70. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

