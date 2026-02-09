FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July $DJUL Shares Sold by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July makes up 1.4% of REAP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. REAP Financial Group LLC owned about 1.80% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $6,543,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.1%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

