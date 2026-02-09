First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.27 and last traded at $48.7750, with a volume of 572708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 283,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 478,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,406,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to objectively identify and select those stocks from the universe of stocks, of which Value Line, Inc gives a Safety Ranking of #1 or #2 in the Value Line Safety Ranking System and have the potential to pay above-average dividends and capital appreciation.

